SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH- Today in the studio, we had Jennie Thacker, owner of Simple Treasure Boutique, in to tell us about their Christmas boutique. The boutique, which features over 130 local small businesses, opened on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Located at the Golden Spike Events Center in Ogden, it’s a great way to get your Christmas shopping in and support your local community. With only a one-dollar entry fee and kids twelve and under for free, it’s a Christmas event you can’t miss. The hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 am to 8 pm, and Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm.

For more information, look at their website, simpletreasures.boutique, or follow their Instagram @simpletreasuresboutique.