- Our guest chef today is Utah grandmother Sandra England who makes baking look like a breeze despite the challenge of cooking without sight for more than 40 years. Here is her recipe for a delicious holiday family favorite:
- Cranberry Pecan Cake
- Ingredients:
- 3 large eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, cubed and softened at room temp for an hour
- 1 teaspoon almond extract, optional
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 ½ cups cranberries (12 ounce bag)
- Pecan Topping:
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 cup pecans unroasted
- Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F Lightly grease 10-inch springform pan or a collection of smaller pans. Use a standard mixer or hand beaters to beat the eggs and sugar until exceptionally smooth and increased in volume. If using a stand mixer beat on medium speed for 4-7 minutes using the whip attachment. If using hand beaters, beat on high for 6-8 minutes. The egg and sugar mixture will double in volume and turn very pale yellow, leaving ribbons on top of the batter when you lift the beaters. Beat in the butter, vanilla, and almond extract. Beat for 2 minutes or until the butter is smoothly incorporated. Use a spatula to fold in the flour, salt and cranberries. The batter will be quite thick. Spread gently into the prepared pan.
- Topping:
- Heat butter in saute pan over medium heat. Add the sugar and stir. Add the pecans and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring, until the butter and the sugar mixture is shiny and smooth. and the nuts are well coated with butter and sugar. Spread over the cake batter. Bake 60-80 minutes for the springform. For smaller pans, check every 30 minutes but should take around 40 minutes to cook. Tent the cake with foil in the last 30 minutes of baking to keep the top from browning. Cool 20 minutes Run a knife around the edge of the pan and remove the cake. Cool for an hour. Cake freezes well. To store, wrap the fully cooked cake tightly in plastic wrap and leave in a dry cool place up to a week. If you want to freeze it, wrap in plastic wrap then in foil. Freezes up to 2 months. Thaw overnight at room temp while still wrapped.
Holiday baking at it’s finest: Cranberry Pecan Cake
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
