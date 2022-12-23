SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) Spreading cheer through creative gingerbread creations, that’s what Stephanie and James Kissell are all about. Little did they know that this year’s project would go viral across all social media programs. Self proclaimed designer and decorator, Stephanie from @gingerbreadtherapy joined us on the show to share the story behind the masterpiece.

Using mostly their left brain in both of their professions, the couple wanted a creative outlet. During the pandemic in 2020, Stephanie and James decided to make a gingerbread North Pole with a little elf village. The next year they built the Sydney Opera house and this year decided to build Hogwarts from Harry Potter.

After months spent planning and designing the plans, the couple spent 75 hours total building the masterpiece. James is the architect and core builder, while Stephanie says she is the subcontractor who helps with the decorating. Stephanie explained that 27 boxes of graham crackers and 29 pounds of powdered sugar went into creating Hogwarts.

After posting the finished project, the video became a huge hit. As of today, the video has been viewed across social media more than 15 million times.

The couple is now accepting suggestions for next year’s gingerbread creation.