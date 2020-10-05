H&M closing stores, and should you wear your mask outside?

- On GTU’s second hour this morning – Fashion retailer H&M makes a huge announcement. The company plans to close dozens of stores because of slumping sales. H&M wants to focus more on online shopping, especially because of the changes in consumer habits since the pandemic.
- Plus, should you wear your mask outside? The CDC is weighing in this morning on whether or not your face needs to be covered inside and out. Health professionals recommend always leaving your mask on if you are in a crowd of people.
- And thanks to all of the kids out there! Parenting experts say pat your kids on the back for doing a lot of changing over the past few months and thriving. Often, experts say, the kids are actually more resilient than their parents.
- Looking back on your life, what advice would you give to your younger self? In our Parenting Moment this morning, one woman says there are five things that younger generations should focus on right now. Deena has the list for us.
- And finally, the cutest rescue dog in the country! Ten thousand dogs tried to win the title to be featured on People magazine, but this fluffy white dog walked away with the crown. We’ll introduce you to the winner and tell you the sweet story. Hope you join us for GTU hour two on a Monday.