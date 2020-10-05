H&M closing stores, and should you wear your mask outside?

Intermountain Healthcare is making some adjustments at its community COVID test sites throughout the state to make it more convenient and comfortable for people to be tested for the coronavirus.

Starting last week, Intermountain introduced reserved arrival windows at testing sites and a streamlined check-in process and phased out the nasal swab collection process (where they have to use a long swab in your nose) and moved to a more comfortable and convenient saliva-based sample collection process.