Hit the road for an adventure with AYL

Whether you’re hitting the road on a bike, a UTV or even a plane, Chad Booth with At Your Leisure joined us with some fun adventure ideas. You can also catch all three ideas during the episodes of AYL Saturdays (10:35p) and Sundays (9:00am) on ABC4.

Nine Mile Canyon – UTV Ride out of Duchesne County

Most people ride side by sides all over Utah and have no idea of the beauty that’s so close to home in Duchesne County.

The AYL crew follows David Steadman of Steadman’s Recreation and Ryan Lundstrom of Duchesne County Tourism on wrinkles road for spectacular canyon views and cap it off with an amazing steak dinner.

Red, White & Road

Join AYL and Steadman’s for the tenth annual Red, White and Road event which features the most scenic motorcycle ride in America along Highway 12.

The ride takes place September 13th and 14th and includes a lunch and luau inspired dinner by gourmet chef Anthony Lujan.

Reece Stein Visits Norway

Reece Stein and his wife, Marianne take us on a beautiful hike with some spectacular scenery as they take us through Norway.

During their journey they encounter all kinds of wildlife including a hear of reindeer and an internet sensation Beluga Whale.