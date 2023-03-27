SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Easter is celebrated in many ways, and we have a new movie from Angel studios to add to your Easter bucket list. “His Only Son” is a new movie made by angel studios. It is a movie all about Abraham and Isaac. So today we were joined by David Helling, writer and director, and Nicolas Mouaward, the actor playing Abraham. They are here to talk about why you should take your family to see “His Only Son” in the theater this spring season.

“His Only Son” is a feature film that illustrates that striking account, following Abraham (Nicolas Mouawad), his son and their two servants as they journey for three days to the place of the offering. Along the way, the men encounter dangers and trials as Abraham silently relives memories spanning the decades he and his wife Sarah (Sara Sayed) longed for the son God had promised…the son he must now lay upon the altar. Answering age-old questions as to why the Lord would require such a sacrifice, HIS ONLY SON profoundly explores mankind’s relationship to God and encourages viewers to turn inward and ask: Can your faith still stand when you are asked to give everything? Here’s the link to the movie trailer.

This movie is a movie to watch during the Easter season because of its accurate portrayal of one of the worlds most loved bible stories. To watch this movie, it will be in theaters starting March 31st. Also, it is included with a living scripture subscription.