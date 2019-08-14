Hip hop brunch at Hearth and Hill

Let Hearth and Hill’s special Hip Hop Brunch make your Sunday sing. Jam out with DJ Funky Boss to Pork Buns, scratch it up to a Dutch baby pancake, or pump it up to a refreshing handcrafted cocktail. You won’t want to miss this brunch with a tasty rhythm all its own. It’s all part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) newest initiative, Park City Plated. In August, the program will feature a different Park City restaurant each month, offering special menu items for an incredible value to welcome new and returning guests to try their innovative menu creations.
“Park City Plated is a brand new way for guests to sample our community’s diverse dining scene,” said PCARA executive director Ginger Wicks. “Exclusive monthly specials from a rotating collection of some of Park City’s finest restaurants give guests the opportunity to experience new, local flavors and unique menu items all year long.”
Hearth and Hill Chef Jordan Harvey prepared signature dishes you’ll see on the brunch menu. Chef Jordan made a juicy grilled chicken sandwich with hot pepper aioli and bacon onion jam. Then he prepared an amazing avocado toast 3000 with gold leaf flakes. Garnishes include pickled watermelon rind, heirloom tomatoes, beets. Last he made a savory tomato watermelon salad.
Park City Plated schedule so far:
- August:25th at Hearth and Hill
Hip Hop Brunch
10am – 3pm
- September 19th: Riverhorse on Main
- October18th: Stein Eriksen Lodge
Fall Menu Tasting paired with Alpine Distilling
6pm
- November 7th: Escala Provisions Company Restaurant & Bar
- November 13th: Powder at Waldorf Astoria
December (Dates TBD): Red Rock Brewery and High West Distillery
January (Date TBD): Deer Valley Grocery~Café
February (Date TBD): tupelo
March (Date TBD): The Brass Tag
April (Date TBD): Riverhorse Provisions
More details, restaurants and their Park City Plated menu offerings will be confirmed soon.