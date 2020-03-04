Hilary Weeks performs live ahead of her concert series

Acclaimed Christian performer Hilary Weeks is heading back on tour with new original songs and a message that highlights people who “LIVE ALL IN.” It’s Hilary’s first tour since 2016 and she stopped by the studio to give us a preview, singing “Be Where You Are.”

Weeks began writing music at the age of 14 and has always felt creating and performing music was her path in life. “I’ve always loved music and I truly feel I’ve been given a calling to help people feel God’s love through music,” said Weeks. Over her career, Weeks has released 12 albums. Her last three albums have charted in the top 10 on the Christian Billboard charts.

The LIVE ALL IN 2020 Concert Tour kicks off on Thursday, March 12 in Arizona, makes two stops in Idaho, and ends Saturday, March 28 in Utah.

Tickets are on sale now online at hilaryweeks.com and range from $19-$45.