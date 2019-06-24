Hikes and bikes for summer living

Michelle Best of Intermountain Utah Valley Live Well Center talked with us about the best hikes and bikes throughout the state for you to enjoy this summer season.

Hiking and biking are great ways to get out and get moving. It’s healthy, fun, and a wonderful excuse to spend some time in the great outdoors.

Intermountain Healthcare has a popular resource that can help you choose the best trail for kid-friendly hikes, mountain biking trails, or boating and hiking trails. It’s called the Intermountain Health Hub – a free smartphone app that offers a feature called ‘Healthy Hikes’ that can help you determine the best trail or hike for your skill level.

The Intermountain Healthy Hikes app includes descriptions of hundreds of trails located throughout the state of Utah. Besides being great hobbies, hiking and biking provide a variety of health benefits. Among the many benefits, it improves heart, lung, and blood vessel fitness, muscle fitness, lowers risk of high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, reduces depression, and improves sleep quality.

Each description on the app includes information about the trail’s popularity and difficulty, when the trail is open, the elevation gain, wheelchair-accessible trails, and if pets are allowed. You can download the free app by searching Intermountain Health Hub in the App Store or Google Play. Then select the Healthy Hikes icon from the opening menu.

The app and website also list bike trails which can include strenuous mountain biking or leisurely rides. The search options include what type of bike to use and the technical aspects of the ride.This app covers some of the iconic bike trails in Moab to the Bonneville Shoreline trails that stretch across the Wasatch Front, located just above the valleys.

Whether the trails are by bike or a hike, they can be filtered by kid-friendly up to more intense levels. There are also wheelchair accessible trails searchable, as well.

Check out intermountainlivewell.org to learn more!

