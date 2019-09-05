Highlights of this year’s Utah State Fair

It’s that time of year again for a tradition that will never get old… the Utah State Fair!

From the food to the rides to the entertainment, there is much to do an see at the fair. Annie Hemmesch joined us with Rodeo Queen Royalty, Jenessa Sullivan to dish on a few highlights.

Jenessa shared one of her personal favorites, Utah’s Own Rodeo. Tickets for lower bowl seats ($18) are on sale now to the following events:

September 6 – Patriot night, 7:00 pm

September 7 – Tough Enough to Wear Pink, 7:00 pm

September 8 – Performance starts at 6:00 pm

Upper bowl is free with gate admission.

Annie shared the following list of activities and entertainment that is fit for the entire family:

Animals Of Wizardry

Barnyard Friends

Little Hands On The Farm

Beef Feast

Kids Hot Dog Decorating Contest

Ice Cream Festival

Demolition Derby

Of course these are only a few of the happenings at the Utah State Fair. Lastly, if you’re in the mood to enjoy a concert, the following with take the stage!

Prince Royce September 11 Tickets: $35, $45 & $55



Old Dominion September 12 Tickets: $29-$59



Foreigner September 13 Tickets: $25-$45



Learn more at utahstatefair.com.