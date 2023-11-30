SPRINGVILLE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Artist, creative and a board member of the Springville Museum of Art, James Rees joined us on the show to shine some light on Utah’s creative culture and the value of the arts. His work on display at The Ramble Gallery in the Bountiful and Springville museum of art show tonight!

As an artist, he says you hope to make original art that is affordable and within reach of many. He believes everyone should be able to enjoy original artwork. It can speak to individuals at a very deep level. Rees communicates his experiences through his work and is passionate about connecting with others in a significant way.

