Kim Christenson, a book enthusiast from Talk Wordy to Me on Instagram joined hour two of GTU to share 8 must-read books by female authors to celebrate Women’s History Month!

1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown

2. Gift From the Sea by Anne Morrow Lindbergh

3. Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

4. Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

5. Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates

6. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han

7. When Women Were Birds by Terry Tempest Williams

8. We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

If you would like to stay up to date with Christenson on all things books, follow the links below!

Business Information

Website: www.talkingwordy.com

Instagram: @talkwordytome_