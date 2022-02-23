Highlighting black authors for Black History Month

Kim Christenson from “Talk Wordy to Me” joined GTUs second hour to show a list of must-read books to get through this month. February is Black History month, during this time it’s important to learn the stories from African American figures.

Christenson started her list off with “Just Mercy”, an incredible story about Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer & social justice activist. Stevenson’s goal is to help underprivileged people fight against injustices within the judicial system. Stevenson shares that the solution to poverty is not wealth, but rather justice.

“When the stars are scattered” by Victoria Jamieson & Omar Mohamed is next on Christenson’s list. This book is a graphic novel that follows the story of two refugee brothers. One has the chance to attend school while the other does not. This story shares the power of family and how difficult it is to leave the ones you love.

“March” by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, & Nate Powell is another graphic novel. This book is a great way to learn about the civil rights movement. March is a three-part series and shares stories that need to be shared. The book “Stamped” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds takes readers on the exploration of the history of race in America.

“Before the ever after” written by Jacqueline Woodson, shares the story of a family moving forwards from their sports “glory days.” The last book is “Blended” written by Sharon M. Draper. Blended is about an 11-year-old girl raised by mixed-race parents who get a divorce. This book is easy to read and great for kids!

To find more books on Christensons’ list visit Talk Wordy to Me on Instagram @talkwordytome_and online at http://www.talkingwordy.com