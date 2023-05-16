SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As Heather Nitta would say, “Highlight it own it and let’s go”. Inclusivity Utah is a group of people focusing on the showcase of women of all ages, sizes, textures, and beauty. This campaign is focused on empowering women of all ages, ethnicities, and sizes.

Heather Arnett took on a big project when she noticed that there was a hole in the market. Arnett explains that she wanted to create a space for women of all ages, sizes, and ethnicities to feel loved, empowered, and beautiful. It is extremely important to provide equal access and opportunities to all women. Inclusivity Utah capitalizes on the idea that stereotypes don’t define the roles of a woman’s image.

As Martha Stewart has been released as the cover of Sports Illustrated at 81, Arnett shares that she believes there is no age limit to who can be celebrated through a photo shoot.Inclusivity Utah is a collection of 7 models, 3 HMUAs, and 1 photographer for the first shoot, with their second shoot consisting of 7 models, 4 HMUAs, and 1 photographer. During these shoots, Arnett and her team, Barbara, and Dianna, make sure to take the time and celebrate the individual beauty of each model. Once the beauty of each model was highlighted Arnett talks about the immediate shift in confidence. Arnett is passionate about reminding everyone that no matter who you are or what stage you are in life, “There’s something beautiful about you.”

You can follow Heather via Instagram, and don’t forget to check out the hashtag #inclusivityutah.