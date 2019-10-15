High West Restaurant recipe for James Beard House: Chanterelle, Porcini & Truffle Mac and Cheese

This fall, High West will head east to showcase its culinary classics paired with their award-winning spirits for an exclusive dinner. Led by Executive Chef Michael J. Showers, the unforgettable evening will take place at the James Beard House in New York City on Friday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m.

After collaborating with five other renowned Park City chefs to prepare a meal at the historic James Beard House last fall as part of an effort by the Park City Area Restaurant Association, High West Distillery was hand-picked to return this year to create a purely High West dining – and imbibing – experience for James Beard guest.

The crisp, autumn evening will feature a 5-course meal of original High West culinary creations carefully crafted to complement the Distillery’s esteemed whiskey collection. The dinner menu was created by Executive Chef Michael J. Showers, whose culinary influences stem from his experience cooking in the Pacific Northwest, San Sebastian, Spain, and Montana before settling in Park City. His emphasis on local, seasonal and farm-to-table cooking is evident in the event’s dinner & pairings.

Seats are limited, so please secure your reservation as soon as possible. Additional event details and ticket information can be found at https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/high-west-whiskey-dinner.

Here’s the recipe for the delicious Chanterelle, Porcini & Truffle Mac n Cheese:

Ingredients:

1 Cups chanterelles, cleaned & roasted

1 Cups porcini, cleaned

2 Tbsp chopped shallot

1.5 qt cavatappi or macaroni, cooked

3 Cups pecorino gras creme *complete the day before

2 Cups pecorino, grated

1 Tbsp white truffle oil

2 Tbsp fresh thyme, lightly minced

1 ea fresh burgundy truffle

Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

Toss clean mushrooms with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast for 12 minutes at 375 degrees, reserve. In a heavy bottomed sauce pan turn on medium high heat and slowly cook shallots until translucent. Add mushrooms and thyme and reduce heat to medium. Fold in creme until a bubble begins, then work in pecorino until fully incorporated. Drizzle in truffle oil and season with salt and pepper. Shave on a generous amount of truffle and serve.

*For gras creme: Reduce 1 aq of heavy by 30% and fold in 1 cup pecorino, good pinch of black pepper and cool at least 2 hours.

