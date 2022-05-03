Melanie Wilkey, owner of 4 Paws Leather Co. joined us on Pet Day with high-quality leather products for your pets.

4 Paws is a family-owned small business. They specialize in leather and biothane dog collars, leashes, and accessories. Leather is unique and wears beautifully, and biothane is a rubberized webbing that mimics the look of leather, is 100% waterproof, and has a 1000 lbs pull strength. The owners of 4 Paws like to give back to the community, so 5% of each purchase is donated to local animal shelters, like Nuzzles and Co.

They make dog collars, leashes, and other pet accessories. Savvy and Zuli modeled the 3-in-1 leash and engraved collar.

Get 15% off May 3rd-7th with code GTU15 at check out.

Website: 4pawsleatherco.com

Instagram: @4pawsleatherco