Finding the perfect statement necklace can be tricky, especially when there’s no affordable option. Meraki and Star is the answer we’ve all been looking for. As a young mother of two, Ysabella Howard felt it was important for women to feel confident and have a fun and easy way to spruce up any outfit. The company’s name sake comes from the Greek word “Meraki”, which translates to soul, creativity and love. Inspired by her two sons, both named after stars in the night sky, Howard felt adding “star” to the end of the name would be perfect to embody what her brand stands for.

Meraki and Star, which just started in April 2022, is intended to complement clothing and not distract. After two difficult pregnancies, Howard wanted to find a way to regain her confidence with affordable yet durable jewelry. Howard’s husband, Christopher Howard, joined her on her appearance on Good Things Utah and said how proud he was to see his wife’s success and ambition. “It’s just amazing watching her grow while doing this.” said Christopher.

Meraki and Star has gold plated stainless steel which can be worn whenever necessary. Howard recommends layering pieces giving a simple but classy and powerful look. In addition to necklaces, bracelets and earrings, Meraki also sells sunglasses, hair accessories and even greeting cards.

To purchase Meraki and Star products, visit their website, merakiandstar.com