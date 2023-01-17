SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) –Parties can be full of unhealthy food, but Amy Roskelley has the solution for you with a high protein orange creamsicle dip. It’s a perfect way to mix orange and protein to make a sweet dip that every guest will enjoy. Amy Roskelley provides other healthy recipes and weight loss ideas on her Instagram.

Ingredients:

1 cup fat free cottage cheese

2/3 cup Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt

1 teaspoon sugar free orange gelatin mix

1/2 teaspoon stevia

1 tablespoon low fat milk

Directions:

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.