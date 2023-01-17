SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) –Parties can be full of unhealthy food, but Amy Roskelley has the solution for you with a high protein orange creamsicle dip. It’s a perfect way to mix orange and protein to make a sweet dip that every guest will enjoy. Amy Roskelley provides other healthy recipes and weight loss ideas on her Instagram. 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup fat free cottage cheese 
  • 2/3 cup Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt 
  • 1 teaspoon sugar free orange gelatin mix 
  • 1/2 teaspoon stevia 
  • 1 tablespoon low fat milk 

Directions:  

  1. Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth. 
  1. Spoon into two bowls and eat.