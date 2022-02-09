High performance socks for every adventure

Socks that will help you keep you on your toes no matter what activity you are doing! Robert Stoddard, Co-founder of Moa Socks shares a new line of high adventure sock apparel. The name Moa comes from the Hawaiian word “rooster”, which has turned into a logo for the company. These socks are perfect for Utah because they are for high adventure and high adrenaline.

The socks are made with acrylic which makes them not lose the strength of their color. With a reinforced toe and heel, no matter how many times you wash or wear them, they will hold their shape. The material used is soft but durable. There are different lengths available as well. No matter what adventure you take, these socks are perfect for the journey. The socks are thinner on top so ventilation runs throughout the sock, keeping you from having sweaty feet!

Moa offers custom socks for either teams or businesses. Stop throwing away old socks and invest in Moa socks! Reliable for hiking through the Uintas, mountain biking, rock climbing, football, basketball, and everything in between!

Want more information on Moa Socks?

Visit their online store moasocks.com Use Code: Valentine

Moa Socks has monthly social media giveaways!

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/moasocks/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MoaSocks/

Twitter https://twitter.com/moasocks