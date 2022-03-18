- On GTU this morning – High fashion is back! Resuming its original programming, the 2022 Met Gala will return on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The highly anticipated event, which supports the Costume Institute and celebrates its current exhibition, titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will welcome Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as its official cochairs. Fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue on as honorary chairs. The New York Times’s chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, released the news in a tweet this morning. “Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda,” she wrote. “Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour.” This year’s theme is “Gilded Glamour,” she revealed, adding: “Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed.” The theme already has people talking on Twitter, many of whom questioned its sensitivity to the current political climate. Influencer Bryanboy wrote, “Gilded glamour at a time of war, let them eat cake.”
- Plus, The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to outer space later this month on a rocket and capsule made by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. However, Thursday night, the company announced that the flight, originally slated for March 23, was being rescheduled to March 29. “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” a company spokesperson wrote in a release to TODAY. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.” Davidson had been slated to travel to space with Party America CEO Marty Allen; philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle, the founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global; explorer and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies and former manager of the Flight Integration Office for NASA’s space shuttle program.
- Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU this morning!
