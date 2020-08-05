High energy fitness with Stacey Belle

Stacey Belle truly does it all! She’s a fitness instructor at Vasa, a dancer, model, a senior graphic designer, and an interior designer. Exhausted? Us, too! Thankfully she has energy to spare. She met up with us in the park to give us a sample of what a high-intensity workout with her is like.

Stacey also shared the story of her own weight-loss journey, how she shed thirty pounds and went from student to instructor. Watch her moves, and follow along. Do them in the park, or in her class!
instagram.com/stacebelle

Deena Manzanares
