High-end fashion is making its way to Utah. Alexa Raynes joined us in the studio to share about the new boutique opening in Draper. If you’re familiar with fashion in the south, you may have heard of Monkee’s, but we are excited to find out that Utah is getting its very first location.

]Monkee’s of Draper will feature a variety of bands including Sister Jane, Monsoon and Beyond, Jade, Crosby, and more. The boutique has a great selection of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

It’s not just about fashion and styling, rather this new owner values building relationships with her customers. Their mission at Monkee’s of Draper is to love and serve their clients and community by being more than just a designer boutique. They hope to make your experience personalized and memorable.

The Grand Opening of Monkee’s of Draper is taking place this weekend. The store is located at 807 Pioneer Rd. Ste 102, Draper, UT 84020. If you visit on April 1st or 2nd you will receive a free Voluspa Candle with a $300 purchase.

April Discounts:

$30 off $100

$50 off $150

$100 off $300

Instagram: @monkees.draper