SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Ezra and Pamela, owners of Shifufu, joined GTU to share more about their Hibachi passion and special catering business.

Shifuku, a Utah family-owned traveling catering service, specializes in providing a unique and unforgettable approach to bringing great food and memories straight to your table at whatever special event you desire.

Ezra has been a cook for 11 years, he is passionate about cooking for people and focuses on his craft daily. Our guests explained that they provide everything when cooking for their clients. They believe that providing everything reduces the stress for the client and essentially sets their company apart from other catering businesses. They bring an entire hibachi dining experience to the preferred location of the customer. They include serving staff, decor, delicious food, and good entertainment. Their clients only have to worry about showing up and having fun.

Shifuku is committed to providing personalized experiences for all hibachi lovers. If you are looking for someone to provide the food at your next event, whether your event is big or small, head over to Shifuku’s website for more information, or email them at Teppanshifuku@gmail.com for a custom quote.