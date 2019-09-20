Herriman High School hosts Mascot Bowl

Christmas isn’t all presents and fun for everyone. Underprivileged children do not have an opportunity to receive Christmas presents during the holidays and Herriman High School wants to do something about it!

College and high school mascots are loved everywhere including Utah. That’s why Herriman is hosting a Mascot Bowl. Rulon Gardner, Derek Power, Thurl Bailey and more will be there to meet and sign autographs. Over 24 professional mascots will compete against the football team for a winner’s trophy. Food and family fun events are available and all money raised goes to taking underprivileged kids Christmas shopping.

The Mascot Bowl is September 23 at 6:30pm at Herriman High School. The address is 11917 S. Mustang Trail Way, in Herriman Utah. For more information visit the Herriman High School website.