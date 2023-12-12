VP of Operations with Hydrojug, Ryan Holmes tells us Hydro Jug’s latest innovation, the hydroJug traveler, is redefining drinkware. Following the success of the original hydroJug, they are now introducing a completely leak proof 40 oz tumbler.

The traveler tumbler has unique features, it’s leak proof with a flip up straw made from antimicrobial tritan plastic for both function and aesthetics. With gorgeous colors and patterns to choose from, this 40 oz tumbler is dishwasher safe and has an ambidextrous lid to suit both right and left-handers.

The HydroJug Traveler released in late August, since then the product has gathered over seven hundred 4/5 star reviews, and the hashtag on TikTok #hydrojugtraveler has over 165K views and is growing rapidly everyday.

This tumbler sold out on release date and generated a waitlist of 8,000+ people!

Get 15% with code: _GOODTHINGSUTAH_

www.thehydrojug.com and @hydrojug across all social media platforms

