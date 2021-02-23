Here’s something you won’t mind spreading: The Kindness Pandemic

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday that it is beginning clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women, the first such trials to include expectant mothers in the U.S. The drug maker aims to enroll about 4,000 pregnant women in the trials. Women over 18 and who are 24 to 34 weeks into their pregnancy will be eligible. The first doses will be administered in the U.S.
- Plus, here’s a pandemic you won’t mind joining. Catherine Barrett, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, decided to create a Facebook page focused on other kindly acts from around the world. She named it: “The Kindness Pandemic.” “It just felt like something really positive to grab a hold of,” she said. “The alternative for me was being in a world that was full of coronavirus.” More than half a million people joined in less than a month. They all shared stories of acts of kindness — both what they may have done for others and what others did for them. And the more stories people shared, the more kindness they inspired. We’ll show you how you can get involved.
- And in case you’ve yet to come across arguably the most polite baby to grace TikTok, let us introduce you to little Carson. With over 4 million followers on the platform, @carsongang, whose account is run by his mom, has stolen the hearts of many fans with his empathetic and joyous reactions. In a recent viral video, raking up almost 82 million plays, mom Kellie presents her little boy with an empty plate, and his response is beyond adorable!
- And finally, Prince Harry is officially not returning to his duties as a senior member of the British royal family, but it doesn’t mean he has been removed from the line of succession to the British throne. We’ll tell you why this means for his position within the royal family.
- And at the end of the show, the rumor is: skinny jeans are out? So what do you wear with the new style called ‘dad demin’? Reagan brought the shoes that stylists say can best show off the new jean fashion. Hope you join us for the styling tutorial on the second hour of GTU!