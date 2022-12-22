- On Good Things Utah this morning – Everyone has different gift giving methods, but one mom says she only allows her kids to open one present an hour on Christmas. “My wife likes to ration presents for the kids and have them open one every hour or two,” he wrote. When I was a kid, my siblings and I would run downstairs, stand in awe at the presents surrounding the tree, and promptly lost our minds as we opened one after the other. The pure euphoria that came over us on Christmas morning is still unmatched to this day. What is better than ripping open every present, shreds of wrapping paper and ribbon flying around, while your mom and dad, bleary-eyed, watch in amazement at just how fast we could open all the gifts? For one mom, the exact opposite of that kind of moment is what she would prefer on Christmas morning – much to the rest of her family’s chagrin.
- A dad posted in the “Parenting” subreddit about his wife’s overbearing Christmas morning plan, and people have a lot of opinions about just how much control this mom has over what should be a fun time for kids. “Opening presents is always annoying here,” he confessed. “My wife likes to ration presents for the kids and have them open one every hour or two, whereas I prefer to just sit down and take turns opening all of them. What’s your process for gifts?” So, let me get this straight. This mom makes her kids open one gift and then play or hold or stare at this gift for an hour or TWO before they are allowed to open the next one? To be fair, her general idea, which is most likely to soak in the magic of Christmas and practice gratitude, isn’t horrible. Parents spend a lot of money on Christmas gifts for their kids, and it’s a punch in the gut when they open something with no gusto whatsoever before throwing it aside to open the next one. That totally makes sense. To read more of this article click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/mom-allows-one-christmas-present-per-hour-reddit And please tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
Here’s an interesting Christmas tradition: only opening one present per hour
by: Nicea DeGering, Deena Manzanares, Surae Chinn, Brianne Johnson
Posted:
Updated:
