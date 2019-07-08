Beat ALS with a night of The Beatles! Ryan Innes stopped by GTU to perform for us and talk about a concert for a good cause.

The concert, Here Comes the Sun: A Concert to BeatALS, will be a night of music and dance, but also education.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It is a disease that is serious and Ryan is looking forward to performing in support of those personal connections he has to the disease.

The benefit concert will be held at SLCC Grand Theatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019 to raise funds for ALS research. It will feature nationally acclaimed artist, GENTRI, ‘The Voice’ contestant Ryan Innes, and many others. The music of the Beatles will be like you’ve never heard before. Real life stories of people living with ALS in our communities and the people who support them will be shared.

Get your tickets now! Go to beatalsbenefit.com or contact the Grand Theatre box office at 801-957-3322. Families of five can receive a discount of 5 tickets for $35 using the code FAMPAS.