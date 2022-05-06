- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy Mother’s Day from our team and Kim and Penn Holderness of The Holderness Family. The couple creates original music, song parodies, and skits to poke fun at themselves, the world we live in, and (hopefully) make you laugh. We think you’ll love this new Mother’s Day parody they just released.
- Plus, big news for Utah County viewers. The Provo City Airport is taking flight with the grand opening of its new four-gate, 75,000 square foot terminal on Friday, May 6 at 10 AM. With combined government funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the State of Utah, Utah County and Provo City, the $55 million terminal, expandable to ten gates, brings a strong economic return on its infrastructure investment. Provo is now Utah’s second busiest airport. “By investing in vital infrastructure, we created economic opportunity for Provo rather than waiting for it,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “The community economic benefits are substantial, with each new roundtrip daily destination bringing an estimated $15 million into our local, regional, and state economy.”
- “The forward-looking terminal design not only provides more gates and destinations; it is designed to enhance the travel experience from curb to flight,” said Brian Torgersen, interim Provo Airport manager. “Quick gate access and short lines reduce travel hassle; additions of baggage carousels, jetway and rental cars increase travel convenience.”
- And a marriage therapist shares the reasons women are so frustrated in their marriages: ‘We know that women initiate divorce more often than men on average. Numerous studies have shown that nearly 70 percent of divorces are initiated by wives. In 2015, the American Sociological Association suggested that two-thirds of all divorces are initiated by women. This number jumped up to 90 percent among college-educated women. Wondering why? The leading reasons stated by women for divorcing their partners are:
- Feeling overwhelmed and/or being in psychological distress because they don’t have enough support from their husbands.
- Feeling emotionally burdened in the marriage.
- No longer wanting to tolerate consistent unacceptable behaviors.
- In my own practice, wives often complain that their husbands “act like children”.’ Tune in for more or click here: https://www.yourtango.com/love/husbands-act-like-children
- Finally, pop star Justin Bieber opened up about his struggles with mental health and how he unfairly leaned on wife Hailey Bieber when they first wed. “I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” the “Sorry” singer told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite man. You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing.” Bieber says he forced himself to discover what was causing his inner turmoil, saying “It’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.” The two-time Grammy winner said he’s now leaning on his faith to overcome these struggles.
- At the end of the show – it’s a TikTok trend that millions of people swear by. Have you tried ‘dry brushing’? We’ll tell you why it’s gaining in popularity and why it’s good for your skin. Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.