Shauna Havey was in the kitchen making a warm soup for this chilly weather. She made an herbed Tomato and Feta Soup, that smelt incredible and tasted even better! Here is her recipe for it!

Herbed Tomato and Feta Soup

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons avocado oil

2 Tablespoons butter

1/2 Cup diced sweet onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 28 ounce can tomato puree

1 8 ounce can tomato sauce

1/4 Cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 Cups chicken broth

1 Cup orzo pasta, cooked

1/2 Cup fresh mixed herbs, chopped (parsley, fresh mint, basil, dill, chives)

1/2 Cup feta cheese crumbles

1/2 cup heavy cream

Directions:

Set a soup pot over medium low heat. Add oil, butter, onions, and garlic. Sauté until onions are translucent. Add tomato puree, sauce, sugar, salt, pepper, and broth. Increase heat to medium high and bring to a simmer. Simmer 10 minutes to allow flavors to meld. Add the orzo, mixed herbs, wild rice, feta, and heavy cream. Heat over medium until the soup is warmed through. Ladle into four bowls and serve with extra fresh herbs if desired.

For more recipes from Shauna you can follow her on Instagram @haveyourselfatime