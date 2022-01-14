

Today we had the tastiest herbed meatballs with red sauce by Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats! We are big fans here of Maggie’s delicious recipes, and we love ordering from her for dinner! Follow along with her how-to below, and on IG at @magpiesweetsandeats

Meatballs:

½ pound very lean ground beef

½ pound ground pork

1 cup breadcrumbs

¼ cup minced flat-leaf parsley

¼ cup minced basil

¼ cup minced yellow onions

3 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced

¼ grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon kosher salt 1/8 freshly grated nutmeg

1 large egg, beaten 2 tablespoons olive oil

To make the meatballs: Place all the ingredients into a large bowl and stir until thoroughly combined, it is recommended to quickly combine using your hands. Shape into consistently sized balls. (the actual size is up to you-just try to make them all the same size) Place a medium sized Dutch oven or lidded pot on the stove over medium heat and add the olive oil. When it is shimmering, add the meatballs and sear on one side then flip over and sear the other side. Remove from the pan and set aside. Next add the oil and garlic to the pan and cook for about a minute until fragrant. Add purée and peeled crushed tomatoes and stir; and bring to a boil. Add the seared meatballs into the sauce, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with the lid and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the meat balls is 160F. Serve as desired, finish by sprinkling the basil on top of your dish.

And don’t forget the sauce below!

Sauce:

2 Tablespoons Extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 (28-ounce) can peeled crushed tomatoes

1 (14-ounce) can tomato purée

10 large basil leaves, cut into ribbons

½ cup Grated Parmesan cheese

