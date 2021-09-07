In Fine Taste food bloggers Alyssa and Dianna Bybee were in studio today whipping up a perfect end of summer and tomato season recipe! We loved their herbed cheese and tomato tart. Find them on IG at @infinetaste

1 pound Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes (variety of red, yellow & orange); cut in half

1-2 medium sized tomatoes, sliced

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg

4 ounces cream cheese

1 cup Ricotta cheese

zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ cup fresh Italian (flat leaf) parsley

4 medium basil leaves; chopped

2 green onions, sliced fine

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

mint leaves to garnish

fresh cracked pepper to garnish

sea salt to garnish

1. Move oven rack to lower part of oven and pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Meanwhile, let puff pastry sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Unfold and roll pastry to remove fold lines and slightly increase size.

2. Place pastry on parchment lined cookie sheet (or lightly greased cookie sheet.)

Score a half-inch border around edge of puff pastry with a paring knife and prick middle of pastry with a fork all over. Brush half-inch border with beaten egg, then bake until golden brown 15-18 minutes.

3. Beat cream cheese in medium sized bowl with electric mixer. Add ricotta cheese, lemon zest and juice, parsley, basil, green onions, pepper and salt. Beat until well blended.

4. Spread cheese mixture over top of cooled puff pastry, staying clear of border.

Arrange halved cherry tomatoes and sliced tomatoes randomly over tart. Sprinkle with mint leaves, fresh cracked pepper and sea salt to garnish.

Yield: 6 main dish entrees or 12 appetizer servings.