Herbal infused lip balms with Blue Branches Healing

It doesn’t matter what season, but the struggle of dry chapped lips are real! Samantha Fillerup with Blue Branches Healing says there is a solution. She shows us how she makes her herbal infused lip balms, and chats about the importance of using clean, non-toxic products and the amazing benefits of herbs.

We talk how herbs can be used, healing the whole self through holistic wellness, reiki healings and spiritual readings, and hand crafted herbal infused products.

Samantha is generously sharing code #goodthingsutah for 20% off your order in her shop!

Visit Blue Branches Healing online www.blue-branches.com IG @bluebrancheshealing and FB: bluebrancheshealing