Herbal infused lip balms with Blue Branches Healing

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It doesn’t matter what season, but the struggle of dry chapped lips are real! Samantha Fillerup with Blue Branches Healing says there is a solution. She shows us how she makes her herbal infused lip balms, and chats about the importance of using clean, non-toxic products and the amazing benefits of herbs.

We talk how herbs can be used, healing the whole self through holistic wellness, reiki healings and spiritual readings, and hand crafted herbal infused products.

Samantha is generously sharing code #goodthingsutah for 20% off your order in her shop!

Visit Blue Branches Healing online www.blue-branches.com IG @bluebrancheshealing and FB: bluebrancheshealing 

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors