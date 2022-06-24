University of Utah adjunct professor in Family Studies and founder of 10 Minutes Together, Alisa Van Langeveld came to Good Things Utah to share why boredom in kids can be advantageous. She has a PhD in Marriage, Family & Human Development and also serves as a city council member for The City of North Salt Lake. Van Langeveld believes boredom is a good thing as it delays gratification which is a great skill for people to have, especially children as they can take it with them as they grow older. It is important to not treat boredom as a negative thing since it can have children put matters into their own hands with problem solving and being an agent of action in their own lives. Van Langeveld says if we try to fix the problem of our children’s boredom, they will not develop the necessary skills of fixing the problem themselves.

Van Langeveld also talks about the two types of boredom, Apathetic Boredom and Agitated Boredom. “Apathetic boredom is the one we want to see. That is the low energy, low aspect, the whing, the moaning,” said Van Langeveld. “Kids are not taking any action to solve their own problems. That’s the one you want to see.” She also said how Agitated boredom manifests in kids being anxious and high energy. They may be trying to entertain themselves, but it is unsuccessful. It can be frustrating for parents to see and kids to experience. Fortunately, Van Langeveld has some tips to make the process smoother.

Connect: If the child is agitated, Connect with the child and validate their feelings and suggest ways to help. If the child is apathetic, coach them in helping their boredom, but let them choose.

Suggest: If the child cannot come up with something to do, suggest no more than three activities to them. If none of those are of interest to your child, give them some space to come up with something on their own.

Reevaluate: If nothing is exciting your child, reevaluate the resources you have in the home. Van Langeveld also suggests a once a day activity. “I do this during the summer where I’ll take out one thing, one puzzle, one game and I’ll just lay it out in the playroom or on the dining room table and say nothing. [I] just let them see if they come and engage with that toy and they almost always do.” said Van Langeveld.

For more information on parenting, follow Van Langeveld on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/10minutestogether