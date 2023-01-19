SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Postpartum depression affects more than three million new mothers annually. Megan Johnson, founder of The Emily Effect was joined with Motherhood Influencer McKenna Brown to talk about the hardships of postpartum depression.

In 2016, Johnson’s sister, Emily Dyches, tragically passed away nearly a year after giving birth to her fifth child. The organization was founded after her death to bring awareness to postpartum depression as well as provide resources to those struggling.

In collaboration with The Emily Effect, Brown shared her story with postpartum depression. Marrying at just 21 years old, Brown started her family early. Just six months after her first child was born, Brown was pregnant with her second child. The mother of four shares her story in a new video produced by The Emily Effect. There will be a red carpet event on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 for VIP members and another event on Wednesday, Feb 15. The event will show the video and continue the conversation about Maternal Mental Health by sharing Brown’s story. All proceeds will help those struggling with postpartum depression. Tickets and more information are available on their website.