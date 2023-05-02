SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Crazy Daisy Productions is an events company that focuses on helping small businesses expand by organizing multiple events throughout the year, where they invite the community to come out and shop and support local small businesses. The company was founded by Amber Machowiak, and they are committed to giving back to the community. They also run a charity called HopeFULL, which aims to help pay off student lunch debts. The charity will be collecting donations in person at the Spring Fling Show, which will be held at the Mtn America Expo Center.

Today we were joined by Char Owen and Amber Machowiak, to talk about their upcoming spring fling show! At the Spring Fling Show, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, Crazy Daisy Productions will have over 160 small businesses to shop from. In addition, there will be huge giveaways, and donation opportunities for charity. Attendees can enter to win amazing giveaways, including a Coleman Minibike, a Camp Chef Outdoor Oven, a 2 Burner Camp Stove, a Tent, Tumblers, a cooler, and even a S’mores kit. Crazy Daisy Productions also offers extra entries on their social media pages for those who attend.

Crazy Daisy Productions has brought together a diverse range of vendors to showcase at the Spring Fling Show. Some of the vendors that they have brought include Suede & Smoke, Desert Dyes, HAHA Design, A Blonde with a Wand, Annie’s Creations, Uinta Botanica, and Honey bits Crafts. Crazy Daisy Productions can be found online at CrazyDaisyPro.com or on Instagram at Crazy Daisy Boutiques. Their mission to help small businesses expand and give back to the community has made them an asset to the local area, and their events are not to be missed.

In conclusion, Crazy Daisy Productions is an events company that is passionate about supporting small businesses and giving back to the community. Their Spring Fling Show, which will feature over 160 small businesses, huge giveaways, and donation opportunities for charity, is not to be missed. They have brought together a diverse range of vendors to showcase at the event, and attendees can enter to win amazing giveaways. Anyone looking to find more information about the event, or the company can do so online at CrazyDaisyPro.com or on Instagram at Crazy Daisy Boutiques.