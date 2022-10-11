Dave Durocher, Executive Director of The Other Side Academy, came to GTU to talk about a program helping individuals struggling with drug addiction. Inspired by his recovery from his own battle of 27 years of drug use, Durocher wanted to give back and help others facing the same struggle.

Durocher was given the opportunity to get treatment in California in lieu of prison time which changed his life. He decided this opportunity needed to be available to Utahans as well. The Other Side Academy’s two-year Life Skills program helps people get the help they need absolutely free upon approval. Many treatment centers are expensive and inaccessible to those who are not wealthy. Durocher wants to make sure individuals of all incomes can receive the assistance they need and deserve.

For more information, visit theothersideacademy.com , Facebook: @theothersideacademy and Instagram: @theothersideacademy