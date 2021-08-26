Helping our children feel comfortable going back to school

With the new school year coming up, many students may struggle to get back into being a student. Garett Muse from Granite School District offers a few suggestions on how we can help our children adjust.

Kids may be nervous about the pandemic. Let them know that it is okay if they want to wear a mask. Make them feel comfortable. Help kids get back into the routine of school by checking their grades and weekly attendance regularly. Encourage participation in extracurricular activities. Push rigor- they can do this! Be there for their activities and when they come home at night.

We were so grateful to Muse for giving us these tips to help our children as they go back to school.