SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Award winning singer and songwriter Amy McAllister is on a mission to help others heal their trauma through music. A native southern Utahan, McAllister is devoted to helping people in the community, espcially those who have suffered a loss in their family. At just 31 years old, McAllister suffered the loss of her brother, Brad which McAllister said “turned her world upside down.” McAllister, who was a young wife and mother of three small children at the time, was devastated by the untimely death of her beloved brother. “That was the first traumatic thing that happened in my life,” said McAllister. “I realized in my dark nigh of the soul that I had this dream as a little girl with the hairbrush singing in the mirror. I always wanted to be like Dolly Parton.” After the loss, she started her journey in music. She wrote and recorded music in Hurricane, Utah and eventually moved to Nashville, Tenn.

McAllister felt discouraged and not supporting when she was first starting out. Although frustrated, she knew what her mission was and was determined to keep going. “I had to help myself heal and others heal,” said McAllister. “It was just my path.” McAllister has had people approach her and say her music and helped them heal and cope with the death of a loved one. Eventually, her dreams came to full circle and McAllister sang on the stage of her hero at Dollywood. For Good Things Utah’s 20th anniversary, McAllister even rerecorded the GTU theme song. She sang at the end of GTU hour one and concluded the first hour show.

