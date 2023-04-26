SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Kentucky Derby is coming up, and if you can’t make it out of the state then enjoy another event right here in Utah. Dennis Bromley and Sarah Eager from Courage Reins, an equine therapy organization, joined us to talk about this fundraiser.

The aim of this organization is to improve the lives of individuals with physical, mental, and emotional challenges through equine-assisted therapies. This event helps raise money for those who can’t afford this type of therapy to be able to participate in it and see the benefits.

Courage Reins helps people anywhere from the age of two up to 96. With this therapy, individuals work with horses to overcome challenges, and often clients find dramatic results from this therapy that they can’t find elsewhere.

At this event, everyone dresses up in Kentucky Derby attire, eats southern food, and watches the Kentucky Derby live. There will also be a live auction that people can partake in. This event is happening on May 6 in Highland, Utah, and you can register online at www.couragereins.org or by calling 801-756-8900.