Helping kids with back to school anxiety

Back to school anxiety is something that is becoming more prevalent in students all over America. Joe Newman and Kristie Lemmon, business and executive directors of Life Launch, came on to tell us about the rising rates of anxiety in kids and it’s relation to returning to school.

It is especially seen in kids during their transition years, the years when they are going into middle school, high school, and college. According to Joe and Kristie, a lot of this anxiety may be caused by the over-implementation of technology and the lack of mindfulness.

Life Launch is striving to help kids with their anxiety by helping them relax using methods such as pace breathing, paying attention to the senses, and loving kindness phrases. With these emotion tools, Life Launch hopes to help the youth and young adults to overcome their anxiety.

Life Launch is having a ‘back to school’ promotion where you can get a free consultation and tour of the Life Launch Centers. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit their website LifeLaunchCenters.com or call them at 435-767-0552.

