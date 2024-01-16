SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Today, we had David Curneal with In Need Animal Sanctuary come in to talk about their different type of animal sanctuary. They specialize in large animals like pigs, goats, sheep, alpacas, and even yaks. They also have poultry and other birds. In need Animal Sanctuary is striving to be self-sufficient and have started to come up with creative ideas to help generate income. One of the ways they have done this is by using the extra property they own and growing items, such as flowers. They sell the flowers at the farmer’s markets, or people can go and cut their own bouquets.

They love Volunteers and offer a space that allows individuals the space to get away, and they are one of the few sanctuaries that allow court-appointed service hours. They are as much about helping people’s hearts as they are about helping in-need animals.

For more information, go to friends-in-need.org. In Need Animal Sanctuary is also offering our viewers a $5 discount, $10 for today’s viewers to cut individual bouquets via an e-certificate, which could make the perfect Valentine’s or Mother’s Day gift. They would also like to offer $75 gift e-certificates to our very unique concrete art store for only $50