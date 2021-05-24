Helpful habits to adopt to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Cameron and Tanya Crayk of Lift Heavy Live Light joined us to share some helpful habits to adopt. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle spans much further than the number on the scale or eating clean.

Healthy habits. These include everything from training, eating healthy, getting up early, reading, meditating, journaling.

One of the questions a lot of people ask them is how they find the motivation to go to the gym every day, to prep food, eat healthily, and keep doing it day after day.

For them, it’s not always about motivation:

-It’s their lifestyle.

-IT’S A HABIT.

-It’s just the way it is.

-They don’t think about it anymore.

-For example, it’s like brushing your teeth in the morning.

-You just do it. Every morning.

-If it was 100 years ago, and someone told you to use a brush and paste to clean your teeth, you’d probably have to write it down or put it in your calendar. But after doing it for so long, you don’t have to think about it. You just do it.

-Some people say it takes 21 days, 60 days, 90 days, to form a habit.

-It’s different for everybody, but you do have to do it day after day for an extended period for it to become a habit.

-Something you no longer put thought into doing, you just do it.

-At Lift Heavy Live Light, they know that to become successful with your training and nutrition, you must develop healthy habits.

-They now have a new and exciting feature in their exclusive Lift Heavy Live Light app, that helps their clients with this very task.

-They ask their clients to choose 3 to 5 daily habits they’d like included in their program, and every day, the app reminds them what task needs to be accomplished.

-They keep clients accountable and as they successfully create a habit in a certain area, they move onto another one.

Some of the habits included in the app are:

-Complete 100% of your training

-Meditate for 5-10 minutes

-Meal prep for week or day ahead

-Increase training intensity

Summer is almost upon us… what is it that is stopping you from getting those six-pack abs we know you want?

-YOU ARE!

-You need to get in the habit of training your core.

-Your abs recover quickly and can be trained every day.

-Here are 4 of our favorite core exercises that you can rotate over the next few weeks until they become a habit.

If you’re interested in working with them, email at, liftheavylivelightcoaching@gmail.com and follow them on IG.