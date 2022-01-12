Help your teen cope with a friendship breakup

Abbi Winslow, a life coach for teens, talked tips for helping your teen through a friend breakup in our parenting moment today. A “friend breakup,” is when you lose friends, or are no longer as close with a friend anymore, and one of the topics Abbi says she helps teens with the most.

We’ve all experienced going through various friend breakups, and it can be devastating to watch someone go through a change in friendships. As parents, instead of feeling helpless, there are a few things you can do to love and support your child through their friendship journey.

Help frame your teen’s mindset: Help them to keep perspective, stay grounded in facts, and remind them of their self-worth.

Stay neutral: It is tempting to want to gang up again your teen’s friends or those involved in the drama but avoid it.

Offer confidence instead of solutions.

Abbi’s high school guide was written specifically for teenage girls to help them master high school from friend breakups to improving their confidence at a critical time in their life.

The Ultimate High School Guide written by Abbi is a digital download PDF with over 160 pages designed to teach your teen a new life-changing skill each day.

You can get more tips for your teen directly from Abbi’s YouTube Channel: Abbi Winslow

Business info: www.abbiwinslow.com Instagram: @abbiwinslow

