Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – The shift from summer vacation to back to school can bring distress to kids and parents when shaking up their routines. President and CEO of The Children’s Center Utah, Rebecca Dutson, joined us to give helpful tips to parents when navigating their kids to the start of a new school year.

Dutson’s “Transition To School” Tips:

Have discussions about the new upcoming schedule to help them feel prepared

Help them think through the things they will be experiencing once school starts

Address the anxiety they may be feeling

Talk positively about the experiences they will be having

Let them know that any worries they have are normal

Take them to the school and show them around before the first day

The Children’s Center Research provides excellent tips for parents and kids of all ages. Visit their resources at www.childrenscenterutah.org and www.kidsmindsmatter.com.