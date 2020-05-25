Help your dry hands with Cassie Dean

Ali’s hair guru Cassie Dean tells us how to help chapped, dry hands since we are all running to the sink to wash more than we normally might. People are also spending more time in the garden, and she gives us tips to make sure we’re still caring for our skin, helping sun spots and aging. And what do we do if we’re not getting enough sun? Listen to Cassie’s advice, and let us know how it works!

For an appointment with Cassie, call 435-574-9776, and visit her salon at 1850 S 300 W. Follow her instagram at @cassiedeanhair