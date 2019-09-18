Help serve your community one can at a time

American First Credit Union has a lot to celebrate this year. It’s the company’s 80th anniversary, but more importantly it’s the 15th year of their annual food drive in partnership with the Utah Food Bank. The food drive just kicked off this week, accepting donations at all their local branches and it will run through October 26th.

“It’s an opportunity for us as an organization to give back to the community, get our members and our employees involved and start the holiday season off raising food and getting for everyone who is in need in Utah.”

If you don’t know what to donate the Utah Food Bank has you covered! Non-perishable food cans are the best items to donate because of the variety they provide, but bringing in things that you or your family enjoy eating is just as good. They could always use more donations. The Utah Food Bank empties and fills their warehouse every three weeks, so if you want to donate you can give food, time, or money!

American First Credit Union has been holding this food drive for 15 years now to help our community. They have committed to helping the under privileged in the communities it services. Once the food drive is complete, all items will be given to local food pantries and food banks, including the Utah Food Bank.

Visit americafirst.com for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.