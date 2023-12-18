SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Salt Lake City Mission is preparing for a busy holiday week and weekend serving members of the community who are in need of help this year and you can help.

Donations of food, money, and clothing are always appreciated at Salt Lake City Mission. For Christmas, the mission is seeking donations of items such as frozen tukeys, hams, chickens, mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, dinner rolls, boxed stuffing, cranberry sauce and other non-perishable items for the holiday food boxes.

The Holiday Food Box Giveaway – includes all items you need to prepare a Christmas meal at home – is on December 20, from 11am to 2pm or until supplies last – Salt Lake City Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road, #106, Salt Lake City, Utah. All in need are welcome.

And on Christmas – Free Annual Holiday Meal from 7am to 3pm at New Life Christian Center, 1055 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City. Shuttle service will be running to and from area shelters.

Visit SaltLakeCityMission.org to learn more about donating your time, talents and treasures to help others in need or to request help. Call: 801-355-6310.

Salt Lake City Mission serves people in need year round, so your help is needed as well year round.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Salt Lake City Mission.