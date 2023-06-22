Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Millions of Americans struggle with anxiety. We all need ways to comfort ourselves at times. Brian Severson was in the studio today to share a special blanket that can help relieve our worries in times of stress.

The fidget blanket has been a passion project for Brain Severson, and after listening to the feedback of our loyal viewers he has elevated its design.

This new and improved blanket version comes in more colors and provides an easier version of the maze. This blanket is much more meditative and calming. The minky blanket and the stitching maze provide a soothing sensory accessory for your struggling loved one.

Tune in to see all the fantastic details of this fidget blanket. To purchase this calming blanket, visit https://blanketsbybrian.com/.