How to help protect Utah’s wildlife

Robert Blair, Founder of Adventucation, and his feathery friend Jack, joined us to share how you can be one with nature without disrupting wildlife.

During the summer and fall months, wildlife rescues see a huge increase in human-caused incidents with predatory birds. Jack the owl was hit by a car and was lucky enough to be brought into the rescue to be cared for. Unfortunately, his injuries made it impossible for him to survive in the wild and as a result, he can no longer fly. Robert says the key to preventing these accidents is to remember you are not alone when you’re in the wild.

Unfortunately, you can’t visit the rescue, but you can visit the Tracy Aviary, and get up close with both native and exotic birds. Adventucation is giving away 2 tickets to Tracy Aviary. To enter, follow them on Instagram at @Adventucation and tag someone you’d like to visit the park with!